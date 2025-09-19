Azerbaijan pulls lid over its service trading in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ The total volume of services in Azerbaijan's economic relations with foreign countries amounted to $9.3 billion during the six months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBA) shows that of this, $5.2 billion accounted for services provided by non-residents to residents of the country, and $4.1 billion - services provided by Azerbaijani residents to foreign residents.

"In general, the deficit in the balance of services decreased by 5.7 percent to $1.1 billion, which indicates that in recent years, the trend of forming a balance in the balance of services has been strengthening. The deficit in the balance of services in the oil and gas sector (mainly construction services and other business services) was $705.2 million. The deficit in the balance of services in the non-oil and gas sector was $342.9 million," the CBA statement said.