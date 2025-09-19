Azerbaijan spotlights trade expansion potential with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 19. Today, 78 companies with Turkmen capital are successfully operating in Azerbaijan across industry, transport, construction, trade, and services, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Alakbarov, said at the TIF 2025 Investment Forum in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports.

According to Alakbarov, recent years have shown positive dynamics in mutual trade in agricultural and processed products between the two countries. At the same time, he acknowledged that the current results remain modest, underscoring the need for further efforts to unlock the full potential of cooperation.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the recent decision to establish an Azerbaijani trade mission in Uzbekistan, whose activities will also extend to other Central Asian states, creates new opportunities for regional partnership.

“This additional mechanism is expected to boost exports of Azerbaijani products to Turkmenistan, strengthen investment cooperation, facilitate direct business contacts, and enable the implementation of joint projects in Central Asia,” Alakbarov stated.

The TIF 2025 Investment Forum is taking place in the Awaza National Tourist Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea.