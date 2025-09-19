TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Today, a significant feather in the cap of Uzbekistan’s healthcare sector was celebrated at the National Oncology & Radiology Center in Tashkent, where. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, the bright personality at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), teamed up with Asilbek Khudayarov, the Minister of Health, and Kirstine Damkjaer, the Deputy Executive Director of IsDB, to cut the ribbon at an official ceremony, Trend reports.

At the ceremony, new facilities were unveiled as part of the Oncology Services Project's Phase II, which was funded by $90 million from IsDB.

The upgraded center aims to transform cancer care across the country, with ambitious targets:

150,000 patients to receive treatment

1.8 million women to be screened

2,200 medical professionals to be trained

During the ceremonial discourse, Dr. Al Jasser articulated the extensive ramifications of the initiative.

“This is not just about equipment; it is about hope, earlier detection, better treatment, and healthier lives for the people of Uzbekistan,” Al Jasser said.

The initiative signifies a pivotal advancement in the optimization of oncology service delivery and the augmentation of public health metrics across the nation.

According to various data sources spanning from 2023 through early 2025, Uzbekistan exhibits a registered cancer patient demographic ranging from approximately 100,000 to 133,000 individuals. More than 50 percent of these individuals are classified at advanced stages (III or IV) upon diagnosis. The projected incidence of novel oncological cases is anticipated to escalate as the nation's Health Ministry, in conjunction with global entities, endeavors to enhance early diagnostic modalities and therapeutic interventions via the deployment of advanced apparatus and strategic initiatives.

