EBRD backs Türkiye’s green finance through DenizBank bond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested $100 million in a green bond issued by Türkiye’s DenizBank to expand access to sustainable finance, Trend reports.

The $270 million issuance will fund renewable energy, energy efficiency, and green building projects in the private sector. It was launched under DenizBank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, aligned with international green bond principles.

The EBRD said the investment aims to strengthen Türkiye’s green bond market, attract international capital, and encourage banks to broaden their sustainable lending portfolios.

EBRD Deputy Head of Türkiye Oksana Yavorskaya called the project a “strong example” of supporting green ambitions, while DenizBank Executive Vice President Bora Böcügöz highlighted the bank’s commitment to financing the country’s low-carbon transition.

Since 2009, the EBRD has invested more than 22 billion euros in Türkiye, mainly in the private sector.