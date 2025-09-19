AZAL adds a new Airbus A320neo to its fleet (PHOTO)

As part of its long-term fleet modernization strategy, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has welcomed a new Airbus A320neo passenger aircraft to its fleet.

The new aircraft will enhance passenger comfort, increase operational efficiency, and reduce the airline’s environmental footprint.

Modern cabin and comfortable travel

The new Airbus A320neo is equipped with a modern interior and extensive features to ensure passenger comfort. A pleasant and comfortable atmosphere has been created on board, offering a convenient travel experience for both Business and Economy Class passengers. During the flight, passengers can enjoy a variety of entertainment options and make the most of their time in the air.

A key feature of this new aircraft is that it is fitted with capability to offer high speed inflight internet. Business Class passengers as well as AZAL Miles members with specific tier level status will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access.

A strategic step

The arrival of the Airbus A320neo marks a significant milestone for AZAL. These aircraft will contribute to optimizing operating costs, strengthening the airline’s position in the regional market, and further enhancing Baku’s role as a hub between Europe and Asia.

“Fleet modernization is one of the core directions of our strategy. The Airbus A320neo will not only provide our passengers with greater comfort and service quality but also allow us to operate more sustainably,” said Samir Rzayev, President of AZAL.

Another Airbus A320neo will join the fleet in early October. In total, AZAL plans to introduce more than 30 new aircraft by 2032 under its modernization program. To watch the video of the event dedicated to the arrival of the new aircraft, please follow the link.

AZAL holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, AZAL provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global aviation market.

Sustainable development is a cornerstone of AZAL’s strategy. The airline is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, publishes its ESG commitments, and participates in IATA’s CO₂ Connect and IEnvA programs, reinforcing its position as a reliable and responsible partner in the international aviation industry.