Turkmenistan reports positive trend in foreign investments for last year

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 19. By the end of 2024, investments in Turkmenistan’s economy totaled more than $12.1 billion, representing a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year, the Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov said at the TIF 2025 Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to the minister, foreign investment accounted for 11.6 percent of the total volume, up 1.4 percent from 2023. In monetary terms, this amounted to nearly $1.4 million, reflecting a 25 percent year-on-year growth.

Astanagulov emphasized that Turkmenistan’s fiscal policy is supporting positive investment dynamics. He noted that taxation continues to provide significant incentives for priority sectors, while the overall tax burden has remained virtually unchanged for the past two decades.

The minister highlighted oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, construction, and the industrial complex as the most attractive areas for investment.