Chair of Azerbaijan’s Audiovisual Council attends 12th BRAF session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ A delegation led by Ismat Sattarov, chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, participated in the 12th Annual Meeting of the Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF), Trend reports via the Council.

Held in Albania's Vlorë, on September 16-18, 2025, the conference focused on “Hate Speech and Freedom of Information on Audiovisual and Online Media Platforms.” Opening speeches were delivered by Armela Krasniqi, chair of the Albanian Audiovisual Media Authority (AMA); Deniz Güçer, BRAF secretary-general; and Merve Safa Kavakci, first deputy secretary-general of BSEC.

Two panel sessions addressed key topics: ethical and legal frameworks for balancing freedom of information with public safety in audiovisual media, and awareness campaigns and international cooperation for regulating online media content.

Speaking at the first panel, Sattarov highlighted Azerbaijan’s legal measures against hate speech, including discrimination based on religion, race, or gender, and detailed the Audiovisual Council’s related initiatives.

Advisor Hashim Alimammadzade also briefed attendees on recent developments in Azerbaijan’s media sector. The meeting concluded with a decision to host the next BRAF session in Bulgaria.

To note, the 11th BRAF meeting was held in Azerbaijan's Baku earlier this year under the organization of the Audiovisual Council.

The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual media sphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual media sphere.

