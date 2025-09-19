Azerbaijani People’s Artist proclaims nation’s strategic ascendancy in region (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was People's Artist of Azerbaijan, renowned sculptor, Fuad Salayev, who discussed the future of the Caucasus, the role of culture and art in fostering dialogue, and Azerbaijan’s place in modern geopolitics.

Salayev emphasized that the South Caucasus has long been viewed by global powers as a volatile region.

“Our Caucasus is small, but it attracts significant international attention. It is often called a ‘powder keg.’ The question is how to reduce this tension so that people are genuinely committed to peaceful coexistence,” he said.

He noted that despite existing conflicts, shared factors such as human connections, cultural heritage, and experiences of living together outweigh divisions.

Salayev also highlighted the influence of creatives.

“The possibilities of art are limitless. Artists, writers, and musicians always reflect the spirit of the times and encourage people to think about peace. Sometimes works by Azerbaijani, Armenian, Georgian, or Russian authors convey similar moods because war and anxiety affect everyone alike,” he added.

The artist also referred to his works that carry deep philosophical and historical symbolism, including the sculpture “The Outcasts,” dedicated to the displacement of over a million Azerbaijanis, and “War Horse without a Rider,” reflecting societal conditions during periods of political instability.

On geopolitics, Salayev praised Azerbaijan’s leadership.

“Azerbaijan has become one of the central countries influencing regional processes. Consider the Zangezur corridor initiative and Baku’s role in strengthening ties with Europe and Central Asia.”

He added that Azerbaijan was instrumental in initiating a peace agreement after the war and continues to promote sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

Salayev also highlighted Baku’s multicultural and multireligious character, noting the presence of Armenian churches, Russian Orthodox and Catholic churches, and synagogues.

“There has never been hostility based on faith or nationality in Azerbaijan. This proves that the country can serve as a model of coexistence and tolerance.

People of goodwill far outnumber those who sow chaos. It is essential to block opportunities for destructive forces and give hope to the people. Noble goals always unite us," Salayev concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel