Tajikistan unveils ambitious GDP expectations for 2025
Tajikistan is forecasting strong economic growth for 2025, with nominal GDP expected to nearly double compared to 2020. Officials shared the outlook during talks with the IMF, highlighting sustained momentum despite external challenges.
