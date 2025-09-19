Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan power grid undergoes heavy-duty modernization (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerenergy is modernizing Nakhchivan’s electricity system by rebuilding key substations and upgrading 110 kV transmission lines, significantly boosting the region’s power reliability. The project also includes a new digital control center and SCADA system, with completion expected within the next year.

