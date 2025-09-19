Kazakhstan targets trade sector transformation through digital innovation

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on improving the investment climate, focusing on digital solutions in trade and the introduction of a digital labeling system for consumer goods. The system has already increased budget revenues and curbed illegal trade, with minimal impact on prices.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register