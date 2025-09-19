Azerbaijan evacuates Palestinian students from Gaza to pursue education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijan has evacuated 14 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip, who had gained the right to receive higher education in the country within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant" program, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The evacuation process carried out by the ministry began on September 17, and 10 of these students were met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport this morning, and another four are expected to be met in the near future.

The students were evacuated from Gaza and brought to Azerbaijan with the direct participation of the embassies of Azerbaijan in Israel and Jordan, as well as with the support of our representative office in Palestine, as a result of ongoing contacts and agreements reached with the relevant state bodies of Israel and Jordan.

The students who came to Azerbaijan were met by representatives of the relevant higher education institutions and accommodated in dormitories under the organization of the Ministry of Science and Education.

Meanwhile, based on the candidacies submitted by the State of Palestine, eight of those students were accepted into the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant" program last year, and six of them were accepted into the program this year.

The ongoing hostilities and the unstable situation in the region made it impossible for the students who were accepted last year to come to Azerbaijan. In this regard, based on the applications received from the students and the request of the Palestinian side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been working to bring the students to the country since May of this year. The students were taken out of Gaza by land and brought to Jordan, and then their flights from the Jordanian capital, Amman, to Baku were organized by air.

