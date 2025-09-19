Rise in imports propels Kazakhstan's trade with UK to new heights in 1Q2025
Photo: Statistics Estonia
Trade between the UK and Kazakhstan reached £2.9 billion ($3.92 billion) in the year to Q1 2025, marking an 11.6 percent increase year-on-year, driven by a 60.9 percent rise in UK imports from Kazakhstan to £1.3 billion ($1.76 billion). In contrast, UK exports to Kazakhstan declined by 10.3 percent to £1.6 billion ($2.16 billion). Kazakhstan ranked as the UK’s 61st largest trading partner.
