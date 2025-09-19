SOCAR and Citibank kicking around ideas for broadening collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, has assessed the opportunities for expanding energy and financial cooperation during the meeting with Citibank Managing Director, Global Head of Clean Energy Transition, and Head of Natural Resources in the UK, Cassie Shepherd, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The meeting duly acknowledged the enduring synergies between SOCAR and Citibank, deliberated on the present dynamics of their partnership, and reviewed collaboratively executed initiatives.



In the framework of opportunities for amplifying energy and fiscal collaboration, the stakeholders conducted a comprehensive review and engaged in a dialogue regarding the capitalization of hydrocarbon and alternative energy initiatives executed by SOCAR, market accessibility, and various pertinent matters of reciprocal significance.

