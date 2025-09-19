Azerbaijan establishing "Public Transport" targeted budget fund - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A "Public Transport" targeted budget fund is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on some measures related to the improvement of regular road passenger transportation.

According to the decree, a "Public Transport" targeted budget fund is being established within the state budget.

The fund is formed at the expense of the following revenue sources:

- the part of the road tax transferred to the Fund for each liter of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas;

- the fee paid for vehicles entering the paid traffic zones established in the administrative territory of Baku;

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport shall serve as the governing body overseeing the allocation of the Fund's financial resources, adhering to the expenditure parameters sanctioned in the state budgetary framework.