Fan Forum brings Formula 1 stars closer to fans at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 (PHOTO)

Society Materials 19 September 2025 18:44 (UTC +04:00)
Fan Forum brings Formula 1 stars closer to fans at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ As part of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, one of the most anticipated events of the race week, the Fan Forum, was held in the Fanzone on Baku’s Seaside Boulevard, Trend reports.

During the stage session, world-famous Formula 1 drivers met with fans, fielded questions, put pen to paper for autographs, and struck a pose for photos. During the time given to each team, fans had the opportunity to rub elbows with their favorite F1 stars and soak up the thrill of the race.

On Friday, the drivers from Racing Bulls, Williams, McLaren, Kick Sauber, and Aston Martin gathered under one roof for the Fan Forum, where they rubbed elbows and shot the breeze. On Saturday, it's all hands on deck as sessions with drivers from other teams are lined up.

The Fan Forum has turned into a real feather in the cap of race week, crafting unforgettable memories for both drivers and fans, leaving no stone unturned.

