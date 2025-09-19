OECD urges Latvia to streamline market surveillance system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A new OECD analysis suggests that the market surveillance system for non-food products in Latvia should be reevaluated and improved by bringing a uniform approach to risk assessment, digitizing information exchange among authorities, and doing away with redundant activities.

The findings are part of a two-year structural reform project supported by the European Commission, Trend reports.

Latvia’s current system is fragmented, with 15 institutions responsible for oversight, including the Consumer Rights Protection Center (CRPC), Health Inspectorate, Food and Veterinary Service, State Environmental Service, State Police, and Road Traffic Safety Directorate. The OECD concluded that comprehensive reform is needed to reduce duplication, improve coordination, and increase efficiency.

“This in-depth assessment by the OECD is an important starting point for further optimization measures. The ministry has already launched steps to streamline state-owned enterprises, and the OECD’s findings confirm that we are on the right track,” said Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis.

The report recommends strengthening the CRPC as the central supervisory authority with an expanded mandate while assigning the Ministry of Economics overall responsibility for driving reforms. A modern, evidence-based system would shift oversight from inspections in retail outlets toward proactive, data-driven risk management, targeting products with the highest potential harm.

Key improvements include reducing the number of agencies, adopting a common risk management framework, and digitalizing information exchange through the “UZRAUGS” platform. Institutions should be required to integrate their data systems with “UZRAUGS” or, at minimum, provide regular data exports.

The OECD also urges Latvia to focus on outcome-based indicators, such as consumer and business satisfaction, reduced costs, and fewer accidents. Success should be measured not by the number of inspections but by tangible results.

The project “Developing a More Effective Market Surveillance System for Latvia” ran from autumn 2023 to 2025. OECD experts conducted a full evaluation, trained supervisory staff, and prepared recommendations for strengthening Latvia’s market oversight in the coming years.

