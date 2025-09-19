Executive Retreat CASPIAN & CENTRAL ASIA – REFINING, PETROCHEMICALS, TRADING AND LOGISTICS

Baku, Azerbaijan

25-26 September 2025

Fairmont Baku Flame Towers

We are proud to present THE CASPIAN & CENTRAL ASIA – REFINING, PETROCHEMICALS, TRADING, LOGISTICS EXECUTIVE RETREAT to be held in Baku in September 2025.

The Caspian Region and Central Asia — Asia is one of the key hubs for crude production, refining, trading, logistics, and regional petrochemical markets. Understanding the Caspian crude and product markets, sourcing specifics, transit flows, limitations, and the potential of export routes is critical for building and maintaining successful trading operations across Central Asia, Transcaucasia, the Black Sea, and the East Mediterranean regions.

The event is designed to deliver cutting-edge analysis and insights into the crude and product markets of the Caspian countries, with a special focus on the growing role of petrochemical production and the integration of refining and trade flows across the region. It will help participants identify opportunities for improvement and optimization of export and transit logistics from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to global markets, as well as intra-regional routes.

Highlights:

KEY TARGET MARKETS AND ROUTES FOR TRANSIT OF CRUDE AND PRODUCTS ACROSS THE CASPIAN

EXPORT OF CASPIAN AND CENTRAL ASIAN CRUDE VIA THE TRANSCAUCASIAN TRANSPORT CORRIDOR

FUEL OIL EXPORTS OUT OF THE REGION

CROSS-CASPIAN AND REGIONAL LOGISTICS

REGIONAL REFININING AND PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRY

TECHNICAL VISITS TO REFINING, PETROCHEMICAL AND LOGISTICS SITES: TERMINAL PUTA, PUTA SEA PORT

