Azerbaijan keeps laying Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir, Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is advancing construction on the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway at an accelerated pace, Trend reports.

The project begins in the village of Sugovushan in the Agdere district and ends at the “Vengli Circle” in the Kalbajar district, where it connects to the Kalbajar–Lachin main road. The new highway spans 77.6 kilometers, built to the second technical category with two traffic lanes and a roadway width of 15 meters.

On the first 24-kilometer section, unsuitable soil has been removed and the roadbed widened. Foundations and lower asphalt layers have been completed on 20 kilometers, while rock removal and transport are underway between kilometers 21 and 25. In the 63–78 kilometer stretch, mechanized drilling and blasting work is being carried out on rocky areas to expand the base and ensure safe visibility, with particular focus on the 68–78 kilometer segment.

Stone retaining walls are being built to prevent landslides and avalanches, and water pipelines, crossings, and bridges of various sizes are under construction or repair. All work is being performed according to construction standards and regulations, with the necessary machinery and workforce mobilized to ensure timely completion.

The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway is one of the major infrastructure projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions and is expected to play a key role in the socio-economic development of the liberated territories.

