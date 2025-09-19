UK reveals marked uptick in trade with Uzbekistan, exports and imports both up

Trade between the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan has surged to £1.3 billion ($1.625 billion) in the year ending Q1 2025, driven by a dramatic rise in imports and steady growth in UK exports. Despite this increase, Uzbekistan remains a relatively small trading partner for the UK, while investment flows between the two countries stay modest.

