Kazakh ESG bond market on KASE grows rapidly, PwC says

Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site

By the end of 2025, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) had made significant progress in promoting sustainable finance, highlighted by strong growth in the ESG bond market. Reports from PwC show increasing interest from investors and issuers, with a shift from mainly development banks and quasi-state entities to active participation by small and medium-sized businesses.

