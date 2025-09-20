Georgia reports rising number of Kazakh tourists in 2Q2025
In Q2 2025, Georgia saw a 6.9 percent increase in international tourists, with visits from Kazakhstan rising by 20.2 percent compared to Q2 2024. This growth reflects improved transport links and expanded tourism options, boosting Georgia’s tourism sector and strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries
