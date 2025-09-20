Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss new transport routes and joint investment projects
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On September 19, 2025, the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held via videoconference. Key topics included support for a multimodal transport corridor linking Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Armenia, expansion of trade and investment, and cooperation in transport, agriculture, healthcare, culture, and tourism.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy