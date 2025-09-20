Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss new transport routes and joint investment projects

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On September 19, 2025, the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held via videoconference. Key topics included support for a multimodal transport corridor linking Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Armenia, expansion of trade and investment, and cooperation in transport, agriculture, healthcare, culture, and tourism.

