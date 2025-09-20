Kazakhstan, India explore new avenues for industrial cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Kazakhstan, Silesh Thangal, and discussed the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Industry and Construction.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and the intensification of investment projects.

Specific areas of cooperation were discussed, including the mining sector, joint industrial and infrastructure initiatives, as well as collaboration in the defense industry.

Moreover, following the meeting, the sides reached an agreement to continue active dialogue and develop new initiatives in the field of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.

In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India amounted to $974.9 million (Kazakhstan’s exports – $464.2 million, imports from India – $510.7 million). Since 2005, direct investment from India into Kazakhstan’s economy has exceeded $500 million.