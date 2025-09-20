President of Uzbekistan set to address 80th UN General Assembly in New York

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to New York on September 20–24 to attend the events of the 80th jubilee session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

On the opening day of the general debate, the head of state will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly.

This year’s jubilee session will focus on pressing issues, including strengthening global security and stability, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, reforming the United Nations and international financial architecture, addressing the consequences of climate change, and tackling other contemporary global challenges.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Mirziyoyev will hold meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of state and government, as well as leaders of major international financial institutions.

As part of his business program in the United States, the Uzbek leader is also expected to meet with representatives of leading American companies and investment structures. A package of new agreements and contracts is planned to be signed.