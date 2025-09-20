Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 20

Economy Materials 20 September 2025 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to September 18.

The official rate for $1 is 575,275 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,125 rials. On September 18, the euro was priced at 686,713 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 20

Rial on September 18

1 US dollar

USD

575,275

579,647

1 British pound

GBP

775,700

791,890

1 Swiss franc

CHF

723,688

736,442

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,150

62,493

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,863

59,122

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,576

91,987

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,531

6,603

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,644

157,834

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,883,744

1,900,640

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,833

204,844

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,123

396,061

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,987

74,554

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,494,657

1,506,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

417,724

421,201

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,007

346,117

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,165

33,408

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,904

14,039

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,892

6,908

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,043

159,244

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,904

44,219

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

379,459

386,489

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,407

154,573

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,529,987

1,541,614

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

447,892

454,365

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,638

476,476

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,031

19,219

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,012

412,489

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,627

107,378

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,854

81,598

100 Thai baht

THB

1,807,095

1,828,753

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,796

138,386

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,631

421,342

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,389

817,556

1 euro

EUR

676,125

686,713

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,257

107,152

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,786

213,192

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,563

35,213

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,388

8,625

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,949

171,229

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,397

340,971

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,007,595

1,020,182

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,400

61,504

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,513

165,774

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,504

3,604

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,368 rials and $1 costs 720,125 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,716 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,150 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 997,000 -1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.

