Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to September 18.

The official rate for $1 is 575,275 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,125 rials. On September 18, the euro was priced at 686,713 rials.

Currency Rial on September 20 Rial on September 18 1 US dollar USD 575,275 579,647 1 British pound GBP 775,700 791,890 1 Swiss franc CHF 723,688 736,442 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,150 62,493 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,863 59,122 1 Danish krone DKK 90,576 91,987 1 Indian rupee INR 6,531 6,603 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,644 157,834 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,883,744 1,900,640 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,833 204,844 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,123 396,061 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,987 74,554 1 Omani rial OMR 1,494,657 1,506,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 417,724 421,201 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,007 346,117 1 South African rand ZAR 33,165 33,408 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,904 14,039 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,892 6,908 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,043 159,244 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,904 44,219 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 379,459 386,489 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,407 154,573 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,529,987 1,541,614 1 Singapore dollar SGD 447,892 454,365 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,638 476,476 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,031 19,219 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,012 412,489 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,627 107,378 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,854 81,598 100 Thai baht THB 1,807,095 1,828,753 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,796 138,386 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,631 421,342 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,389 817,556 1 euro EUR 676,125 686,713 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,257 107,152 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,786 213,192 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,563 35,213 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,388 8,625 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,949 171,229 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,397 340,971 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,007,595 1,020,182 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,400 61,504 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,513 165,774 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,504 3,604

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,368 rials and $1 costs 720,125 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,716 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,150 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 997,000 -1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.

