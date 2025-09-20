French Veolia explores investment in Kazakhstan’s water and heating sectors
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev met with Veolia's leadership to discuss potential cooperation in water supply and utility infrastructure modernization. Veolia expressed interest in investing in Kazakhstan’s water and heating sectors.
