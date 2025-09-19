Trump announces meeting with Erdogan at the White House

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 19 September 2025 22:37 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Wikipedia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. US President Donald Trump will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

Trump noted that they will meet on September 25.

"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively. President Erdoğan and I have always had a very good relationship," he noted.

