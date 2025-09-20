Turkmenistan breaks ground on new urea complex with Mitsubishi and Gap Insaat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree granting the state-owned concern Turkmenhimiya the right to conclude a contract with the Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and the Turkish company Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Diş Tiсaret A. S. for the construction of a large industrial complex in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan region, Trend reports.

The plant will be designed to produce 1,155,000 tons of urea per year, along with developing the surrounding areas. Construction is scheduled to start in July 2026, with commissioning planned for February 2030.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in engineering, electronics, and industrial machinery, is a core company of the Mitsubishi Group. Gap İnşaat Yatırım ve Diş Tiсaret A.S. is a leading Turkish construction company established in 1996, and it is part of the Çalık Group, with a long history of carrying out large-scale infrastructure, industrial, and real estate projects internationally, including in Turkmenistan.