Iran’s economic footprint in Azerbaijan shrinks in 6M2025

Direct foreign investments from Iran into Azerbaijan’s economy totaled about $180 million in the first half of the year, marking a slight decline from the previous period. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted more than $3.2 billion in foreign investments during the same timeframe, while its overseas investments rose to nearly $1.4 billion.

