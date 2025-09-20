Iran’s economic footprint in Azerbaijan shrinks in 6M2025
Direct foreign investments from Iran into Azerbaijan’s economy totaled about $180 million in the first half of the year, marking a slight decline from the previous period. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted more than $3.2 billion in foreign investments during the same timeframe, while its overseas investments rose to nearly $1.4 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy