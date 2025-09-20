Azerbaijan sees rapid rise in remittance inflows from Saudi Arabia

In the first half of 2025, personal remittances sent from Azerbaijan to other countries totaled around $238 million, down 8 percent from last year. At the same time, inflows from abroad fell to nearly $534 million, marking a 6 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

