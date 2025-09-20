Azerbaijan sees rapid rise in remittance inflows from Saudi Arabia
In the first half of 2025, personal remittances sent from Azerbaijan to other countries totaled around $238 million, down 8 percent from last year. At the same time, inflows from abroad fell to nearly $534 million, marking a 6 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy