Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery hits light petroleum product output record in 8M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. In the first eight months of 2025, the Atyrau Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan achieved a record output of light petroleum products, reaching 77.5 percent, with a refining depth of 88.6 percent, Trend reports, citing KazMunayGas.

Output benchmarks for diesel and aviation fuel surpassed expectations by 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

"This enabled the enterprise to transfer 129 billion tenge (approximately $232 million) to the state budget, which is 24 billion tenge (about $43 million) more than planned," the company stated.



At a recent KazMunayGas meeting, strategic development objectives for the Atyrau Oil Refinery were addressed. These goals include boosting annual refining capacity to 6.1 million tons and lengthening the period between maintenance shutdowns to 36 months. Additionally, initiatives to enhance financial efficiency were emphasized.

KazMunayGas (KMG) operates as Kazakhstan's sovereign entity in the oil and gas sector, embodying a comprehensive, vertically integrated model that encompasses the full spectrum of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, extraction, logistics, refining, and ancillary services. Founded in 2002, it serves as the governmental entity overseeing the national oil and gas landscape, orchestrating a diverse portfolio of assets and subsidiaries spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry.