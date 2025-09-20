Uzbekistan's FM signs communiqué on diplomatic ties with Kenya

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Photo: Bakhtiyor Saidov/ X

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, met with Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, and they signed a communiqué, Trend reports via Saidov’s post on the X platform.

“Together, we signed the Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Kenya is demonstrating remarkable progress as one of Africa’s most dynamic economies and a hub for technology and innovation,” Saidov wrote.

He added, “We discussed a wide range of opportunities for fruitful cooperation that will bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations.”

