Azerbaijan tracks RON-98 import destinations and volume in 7M2025
Azerbaijan imported 1,043 tons of high-octane RON-98 motor gasoline worth $1.3 million from Russia, Bulgaria, and Romania during the first seven months of 2025. This marks a decline of 281 tons (21.2%) in volume and $344,000 (21.2%) in value compared to the same period last year.
