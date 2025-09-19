Uzbekistan sees steady rise in construction activity over 15 Years
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Over the past 15 years, Uzbekistan’s construction sector has experienced remarkable growth, with annual work volumes rising from 8.2 trillion soums ($694 million) in 2010 to 263.7 trillion soums ($22.34 billion) in 2024. T
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy