Kazakhstan makes strides in land ownership and redistribution initiatives

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Since 2022, Kazakhstan has returned 13.7 million hectares of land to state ownership, redistributing 6.2 million hectares and initiating usage on 4 million hectares. The government aims to fully reintroduce unused agricultural land into circulation by mid-2026, with updated tender rules prioritizing investment, equipment, and qualified personnel.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register