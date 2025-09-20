Kazakhstan makes strides in land ownership and redistribution initiatives
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Since 2022, Kazakhstan has returned 13.7 million hectares of land to state ownership, redistributing 6.2 million hectares and initiating usage on 4 million hectares. The government aims to fully reintroduce unused agricultural land into circulation by mid-2026, with updated tender rules prioritizing investment, equipment, and qualified personnel.
