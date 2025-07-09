Digital payments and debit cards experience explosive growth in Kazakhstan by June 2025

As of June 1, 2025, the number of debit cards in Kazakhstan continues to grow steadily, with Visa cards stable at around 34.9 million and MasterCard cards increasing from 11.5 million to 14.3 million. Over 22 million international debit cards are actively used, reflecting strong demand for secure cashless payments.

