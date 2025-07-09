Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan holds high-level talks with ICDO member countries at 58th session (PHOTO)

Society Materials 9 July 2025 19:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan holds high-level talks with ICDO member countries at 58th session (PHOTO)

Rashid Garayev
Rashid Garayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, held meetings with senior officials from several countries attending the 58th session of the Executive Council of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO), Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Heydarov met with the Director General of the Civil Defence Authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Nazim Farouk Abdulhamid Mohammed Abdulkarim, the Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defence of the Republic of Tajikistan, Rajabali Rahmonali, the Director General of the Civil Defence Department of the State of Qatar, Hamad Othman Al-Dehaimi, and the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus, Vadim Sinyavsky.

Welcoming the guests, Heydarov expressed satisfaction with their visit and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with international partners in the response to natural and man-made disasters. He stressed the mutual benefits of developing ties between Azerbaijan’s MES and relevant agencies, both bilaterally and through international platforms, particularly the ICDO.

The minister shared insights into the successful work being carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the field of civil defence and public safety, and informed the attendees about ongoing projects aimed at ensuring the protection of citizens.

The guests thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and praised the high-level organisation of the ICDO session in Baku.

During the meetings, participants discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation within the ICDO framework and emphasised the importance of the Baku session for advancing partnerships. The sides also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

