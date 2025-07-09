Azerbaijan holds high-level talks with ICDO member countries at 58th session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Minister of
Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General
Kamaladdin Heydarov, held meetings with senior officials from
several countries attending the 58th session of the Executive
Council of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO),
Trend reports via
the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Heydarov met with the Director General of the Civil Defence
Authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Nazim Farouk Abdulhamid
Mohammed Abdulkarim, the Chairman of the Committee for Emergency
Situations and Civil Defence of the Republic of Tajikistan,
Rajabali Rahmonali, the Director General of the Civil Defence
Department of the State of Qatar, Hamad Othman Al-Dehaimi, and the
Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus, Vadim
Sinyavsky.
Welcoming the guests, Heydarov expressed satisfaction with their
visit and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s interest in enhancing cooperation
with international partners in the response to natural and man-made
disasters. He stressed the mutual benefits of developing ties
between Azerbaijan’s MES and relevant agencies, both bilaterally
and through international platforms, particularly the ICDO.
The minister shared insights into the successful work being
carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev in the field of civil defence and public safety, and
informed the attendees about ongoing projects aimed at ensuring the
protection of citizens.
The guests thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and praised
the high-level organisation of the ICDO session in Baku.
During the meetings, participants discussed the current state
and prospects of cooperation within the ICDO framework and
emphasised the importance of the Baku session for advancing
partnerships. The sides also exchanged views on a wide range of
issues of mutual interest.