Uzbekistan revs energy sector development with nation's Talimardjan power project

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is making significant strides in expanding its energy capacity with the construction of two combined cycle power units at the Talimardjan Thermal Power Plant. Supported by international partners and funding from the Asian Development Bank, this project is set to boost electricity supply for key regions and critical infrastructure.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register