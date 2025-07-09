Uzbekistan–China rail freight link grows stronger with new hub launch

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. During the visit of Mirhamidov Mirziyod Kudratovich, Chairman of the Board of JSC Uztemiryulcontainer (Uzbekistan Railways), to China, the official opening ceremony of the company’s new assembly point was held in the Lanzhou Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

The facility, established in partnership with Gansu International Logistics Group, is designed to consolidate cargo from Uztemiryulcontainer clients for more efficient dispatch and onward shipment.

As part of his visit, Mirhamidov held talks with Zhang Yinghua, Head of the Department of Commerce of Gansu Province. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly by increasing rail freight volumes at the national level, enhancing transit capacity, and jointly promoting cargo flows along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan corridor and beyond.

Zhang Yinghua reaffirmed Gansu Province’s commitment to supporting these initiatives, expressing readiness to extend existing subsidies for this route, fostering more sustainable and cost-effective freight traffic along the Gansu–Kashgar–Central Asia corridor.

To further develop strategic partnerships, JSC Uztemiryulcontainer also signed cooperation memoranda with several leading logistics companies in China.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China last year exceeded $13 billion, and both countries expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious goal of $20 billion set by the heads of state.