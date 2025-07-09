Latvia rolls out red carpet for Albanian FM for bilateral talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Today, Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, hosts Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani, on a working visit to Riga, Trend reports.

During the diplomatic engagement, the two ministers are conducting discussions aimed at fortifying bilateral relations between Latvia and Albania, enhancing collaborative efforts within the NATO framework, and propelling Albania’s accession trajectory into the European Union. The assembly additionally encompasses geopolitical stability considerations and aligned international diplomatic objectives.



Minister Hasani’s visit highlights Albania’s unwavering dedication to its EU integration trajectory and the robust collaboration between both nations within the Euro-Atlantic framework.

