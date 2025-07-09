President opens Kazakhstan's first and Central Asia's most powerful supercomputer

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the National Supercomputer Center Alemcloud, where he rolled up his sleeves and participated in the ceremony to kick off a supercomputer powered by NVIDIA H200 graphics processors, Trend reports, citing the press service of Kazakhstan.

The installation and launch of the system took place in the new data center of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry in collaboration with international partners.

During the ceremony, Tokayev pointed out that the launch of the supercomputer will be a significant leap forward in the digitalization of crucial sectors.

“The supercomputer will allow Kazakhstan to achieve significant progress in the development of digital technologies. Access to high-performance computing will be granted to startups engaged in the development of neural network solutions, universities, and research centers, as well as government and private companies,” the statement reads.

The latest supercomputing cluster boasts the capability of achieving performance levels reaching 2 exaflops through the utilization of the FP8 computational paradigm, positioning it as the preeminent computing solution within the Central Asian landscape.

