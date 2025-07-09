Azerbaijan and UAE: evolution from strategic partnership to comprehensive co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were established in September 1992. During this period, relations based on mutual respect and cooperation have continuously developed. In recent years, these relations have taken on a more intensive and strategic character in both political and economic spheres. The leadership of both countries is interested in deepening these ties, and cooperation is expanding across various fields within the framework of common interests.

The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the UAE is developing at a high level. Both countries support each other within international organizations, especially the UN, OIC, and Non-Aligned Movement. The UAE has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and shown interest in reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh region.

High-level reciprocal visits demonstrate the strategic nature of these relations. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan-UAE political ties are important for strengthening stability in the Middle East and the South Caucasus regions.

Economic relations have expanded significantly in recent years. The UAE is one of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners in the Gulf region, with bilateral trade turnover increasing annually. Azerbaijan mainly exports petrochemical products, agricultural goods, and food products to the UAE, while importing electronics, auto parts, and various industrial products in return.

Since 2017, Azerbaijan’s Trade Representation has been operating in Dubai, and since 2019, the Azerbaijan Trade House has been organizing the sale of local products in the UAE and Gulf countries and promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the UAE market. Currently, over 350 UAE-invested commercial entities are registered in Azerbaijan in sectors such as industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, trade, and services.

Famous UAE investment companies, including Mubadala and Masdar, are implementing projects in Azerbaijan. Specifically, Masdar invests in renewable energy projects to support Azerbaijan’s green energy agenda. The Garadagh solar power plant, with a capacity of 230 MW, is a bright example of this cooperation, developed by Masdar.

In addition, mutual interests and joint projects exist in tourism, construction, logistics, and information technology. Azerbaijan’s participation in the Expo 2020 in Dubai, including the creation of a national pavilion, also served the development of economic and cultural ties.

Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation is not limited to current projects. In the future, these relations could move onto a more strategic platform. The UAE’s interest in Azerbaijan’s transit and logistics capabilities is growing. The opening of the Zangezur corridor creates new opportunities for the UAE as Azerbaijan becomes a regional transport hub.

At the same time, reforms aimed at developing Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector facilitate the attraction of more UAE investments. Agriculture, digital economy, tourism, and green energy can be considered priority areas for future cooperation.

Azerbaijan-UAE political and economic relations are evolving towards strategic cooperation. Mutual interests, strong diplomatic ties, and economic partnership provide a foundation for the long-term and sustainable nature of these relations. The existing potential and political will may lay the groundwork for broader and deeper integration between the two countries in the future.