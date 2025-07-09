Uzbekistan, Turkish automotive tycoon weigh up partnership-booster chances

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Tugrul Arikan, General Director of the Turkish automotive company Anadolu Isuzu, Trend reports.

Throughout the negotiation process, both stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of potential synergies to enhance their collaborative framework within the automotive domain. They articulated a shared enthusiasm for synergistic endeavors aimed at the modernization of Uzbekistan’s automotive sector, scaling up production capabilities, and bolstering the nation’s competitive stance within the global marketplace.



The assembly highlighted a collective dedication to catalyzing industrial advancement and fortifying economic synergies between Uzbekistan and Türkiye via strategic collaboration in the automotive sector.



Anadolu Isuzu stands as a prominent entity in the Turkish commercial vehicle manufacturing sector, inaugurated in 1984 through a strategic alliance with Japanese stakeholders. The organization manufactures heavy-duty vehicles including trucks, buses, and minibuses, and engages in international trade by exporting to more than 45 nations globally.

