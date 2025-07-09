ADB's financing to propel Tajikistan's social insurance and pension digital reform
The Asian Development Bank has approved a new technical assistance grant to support Tajikistan in preparing for the digital transformation of its social insurance and pension system. The initiative aims to strengthen institutions, improve service delivery, and lay the groundwork for a future investment project.
