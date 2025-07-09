KazMunayGas expands energy setup with new gas facility in Kazakhstan’s Zhanaozen

Photo: KazMunayGas

In Zhanaozen, Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov took stock of the new gas processing plant project, which is just a hair's breadth at 7.1 percent complete and cruising along as planned. The facility, split down the middle into two Start-Up Complexes, is on track to handle a whopping 900 million cubic meters of gas each year by 2027.

