Kazakhstan promotes digital solutions with Yandex leading future tech ventures

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Yandex leaders to discuss advancing digital services, platform employment, and tech projects. Yandex Taxi, the country’s first tax agent, now has 86,000 users and has invested over 4.9 billion tenge ($9.31 million), transferring 4.3 billion tenge ($8.17 million) in taxes.

