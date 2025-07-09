Kazakhstan, China beefing up conformity assessment synergies
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and China signed a Joint Work Plan to advance their cooperation on conformity assessment. The plan highlights key priorities, including boosting e-commerce, and establishes a joint Working Group to develop standards ensuring the quality and safety of products sold through cross-border online platforms.
