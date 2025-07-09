Teacher identity verified at exams using SİMA

The biometric technology SİMA was successfully integrated into the teacher certification exam process.

To ensure accurate identification of exam participants between June 19 and 25, the digital solution “SİMA KYC” ("Know Your Customer") was used. Identity verification of teachers arriving for the exam was carried out using facial recognition technology developed on the basis of the SİMA digital platform. This enabled a high level of transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

Out of 23,434 participants, approximately 16,000 teachers were successfully identified using “SİMA KYC”.

The use of “SİMA KYC” not only enhanced the security and transparency of the exam process, but also clearly demonstrated the potential of digital solutions in the field of education.

About “SİMA KYC”

“SİMA KYC” is a digital solution that enables real-time identity verification. Developed in 2023 by “AzInTelecom,” one of the companies of AZCON Holding, the solution is currently used by over 20 organizations. “SİMA KYC” can be applied to all processes involving identity verification.

