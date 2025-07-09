Kazakhstan advances capital’s energy infrastructure with expansion of gas thermal plants
Photo: Akorda
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the first phase of Astana’s CHP-3 plant, noting a 30 percent increase in the city’s thermal capacity with new power plants "Turan" and "Yugo-Vostok." Plans include completing Turan’s second phase, expanding CHP-2, and starting new projects to secure thermal energy until 2035.
