Kazakhstan advances capital’s energy infrastructure with expansion of gas thermal plants

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the first phase of Astana’s CHP-3 plant, noting a 30 percent increase in the city’s thermal capacity with new power plants "Turan" and "Yugo-Vostok." Plans include completing Turan’s second phase, expanding CHP-2, and starting new projects to secure thermal energy until 2035.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register